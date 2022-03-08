Awards picked up at Bleadon Spring Show

The popular Bleadon Spring Show saw keen gardeners pick-up awards for the best displays on Saturday (March 5).

Organised by the Bleadon Horticultural Society, its 47th annual show welcomed entries after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic and saw more than 160 people apply.

The Coronation Hall hosted three floral classes - pot culture, cut flowers and floral exhibits. There was also a class for handicrafts, including handmade jewellery, knitted items, paintings and photographs.

Trophies were won by Peter Glover, Rose Benjamin and David Shepard for putting on a 'lovely display' of spring colour and scent added with intricate miniatures and a royal-themed exhibit.

Rosie, nine-years-old. - Credit: Bleadon Spring Show

A spokesperson for the show said: "An encouraging number of visitors attended who enjoyed a wide selection of beautifully made homemade cakes from the refreshments counter.

"Further homecraft was on display with Libby Lockyer winning the BHS cup and Antoinette Welch gaining most points overall.

"Robin Flavell took home the prize for the best biscuits and Edward Bayntun received the silverware for the best Victoria sponge.

"The juniors put on a great show of Jubilee designs of flags and bunting and Rosie, aged nine, received the cup for most points.

"Thank you to everyone who supported the village show, it was good to be back. We look forward to the summer show on September 3."

David Shepard. - Credit: Bleadon Spring Show



