PICTURES: Beautiful flower bouquets on display at summer show
PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 September 2019
More than 200 entries were on display at Bleadon Summer Show at the weekend.
Families marvelled at colourful bouquets of flowers, fresh vegetables and fruit, as well as crafty creations and homemade cakes at Coronation Hall on Saturday.
Floral exhibits included Donna Ralph and Vivian Whitfield's entries and Amanda Du-Rose's dahlias.
Paul Thorne showed off his vegetable selection, which included leeks, carrots and squash, and Alison also entered her delicious Victoria sponge.
People flocked to the popular event, where the hall 'came alive with summer colour'.
A spokesman for Bleadon Horticultural Society said: "Many competition entries showed great imagination and visitors enjoyed the show on Saturday.
"Thank you to all who supported our village event.
"The society's spring show will be held on March 8 next year."