PICTURES: Beautiful flower bouquets on display at summer show

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 September 2019

Paul Thorne pictured with his vegetable selection.Picture: Jeremy Long

Paul Thorne pictured with his vegetable selection.Picture: Jeremy Long

More than 200 entries were on display at Bleadon Summer Show at the weekend.

Rosie looks ready to take a bite out of her homemade biscuits.Picture: Jeremy Long

Families marvelled at colourful bouquets of flowers, fresh vegetables and fruit, as well as crafty creations and homemade cakes at Coronation Hall on Saturday.

Floral exhibits included Donna Ralph and Vivian Whitfield's entries and Amanda Du-Rose's dahlias.

Paul Thorne showed off his vegetable selection, which included leeks, carrots and squash, and Alison also entered her delicious Victoria sponge.

People flocked to the popular event, where the hall 'came alive with summer colour'.

Alison Thorne is thrilled with her Victoria sponge at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy Long

A spokesman for Bleadon Horticultural Society said: "Many competition entries showed great imagination and visitors enjoyed the show on Saturday.

"Thank you to all who supported our village event.

"The society's spring show will be held on March 8 next year."

Amanda Du-Rose displays her dahlia flowers at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy Long

Paul Thorne pictured with his vegetable selection.Picture: Jeremy LongPaul Thorne pictured with his vegetable selection.Picture: Jeremy Long

Amanda Du-Rose displays her dahlia flowers at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy LongAmanda Du-Rose displays her dahlia flowers at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy Long

Rosie looks ready to take a bite out of her homemade biscuits.Picture: Jeremy LongRosie looks ready to take a bite out of her homemade biscuits.Picture: Jeremy Long

Alison Thorne is thrilled with her Victoria sponge at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy LongAlison Thorne is thrilled with her Victoria sponge at Bleadon Summer Show.Picture: Jeremy Long

