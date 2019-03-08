Blessing of the land in Claverham

A village picnic was held on Saturday in Claverham.

The Quakers group held a blessing of the land event.

It started with a session at St Barnabas Church, including a craft session, before a walk along Jasmine Lane and a blessing of the land.

A picnic, songs and stories were shared in the afternoon at the Quaker Meeting House, along with music and dances.