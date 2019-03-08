Blessing of the land in Claverham
PUBLISHED: 13:58 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 29 May 2019
A village picnic was held on Saturday in Claverham.
A summer celebration picnic will be held at the Quaker Meeting House, in Meeting House Lane in Claverham SF for TW 25,05,19
The Quakers group held a blessing of the land event.
It started with a session at St Barnabas Church, including a craft session, before a walk along Jasmine Lane and a blessing of the land.
A picnic, songs and stories were shared in the afternoon at the Quaker Meeting House, along with music and dances.
