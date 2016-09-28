Advanced search

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

PUBLISHED: 07:58 03 December 2019

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A fundraising page has been set up to reimburse a blind man who had almost £300 stolen at a Weston nightclub.

Management of The Loft, in Oxford Street, have set up the page after one its regulars had £270 taken from his wallet on November 23.

It is alleged two people 'pretended to be carers' for the customer when they entered the nightclub at around 3.15am.

A spokesman for the nightclub told the Mercury: "The female of the couple proceeded to pick pocket the blind gentleman at the bar, they took his wallet and emptied it of £270 cash, then slipped it back into his pocket and convinced him he had lost it in the toilets before scarpering away.

"We want to get the message out there that people are doing this to others and it is absolutely disgusting to target vulnerable people like that."

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adam-pickpocketed

