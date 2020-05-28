Blind Weston man raises cash for kids charity by running on the spot

Children's chairty Toybox provides support to street kids around the globe. Picture:Hiroko Tanaka Credit: Hiroko Tanaka / Alamy Stock Photo

A blind Weston man is raising cash for a children’s charity by running on the spot in his garden.

Chris Wood is aiming to raise £500 for Toybox, which provides support to street kids around the world, by running on the spot for 30,000 steps in his garden.

Chris said: “Street children have no safe place to go during this crisis, and are some of the most vulnerable.

“Every penny donated will help Toybox provide much needed emergency care for children living and working on the streets, and will also help the charity to support these children not just today, but for the difficult weeks to come.

“Please join me, as I aim to reach 30,000 steps and step up for street children. Thank you.”

Toybox’s Emilie Hunter, added: “It’s so inspiring to have the support of people like Chris, who are making the most of the current situation to do something which will make such a big impact on the lives of others.”

To donate, log on to tinyurl.com/y9knad2j