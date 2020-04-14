Blind people struggling to get food during pandemic

A charity has warned hundreds of blind people are struggling to get food due to the pandemic. Picture: Andrey Popov Copyright (C) Andrey Popov

Hundreds of blind and visually impaired people in North Somerset are struggling to get food as they are not included in the government’s list of those most at risk from coronavirus, according to a leading charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Royal Institute of Blind People is calling for blind and visually impaired people to be included on the government’s at risk list so they have priority access to online shopping.

NHS Digital data shows that 1,110 people in North Somerset were registered as being blind or partially sighted in March 2017 – the latest figures available.

The government recently produced a list of 1.5 million people at higher risk of serious illness if they contract Covid-19.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and other businesses are working to provide those included on the list with deliveries of essential items.

Keith Valentine, development director at the RNIB, says the government has ‘got to include blind people in the definition’ of those who need extra help.

He said: “People are scared and worried about whether they are going to get food or medication. This is what is coming through our helpline.

“They’re literally saying ‘how am I going to feed myself?’ We’ve got people ringing on behalf of parents because they can’t reach them. Blind or visually impaired people need to be included on this list. In some cases, it’s literally a matter of people going hungry.

“I would ask people making those decisions to close their eyes and then think about what they would do in these circumstances.”

The RNIB has launched an online petition calling on the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice to work with businesses to ensure blind people are able to buy the goods they need online.

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “We are working quickly to support people who do not fall into the category of being clinically vulnerable, but still need help getting essential food supplies.

“This could include those who are elderly, disabled or have health conditions that make it difficult for them to get the food they need.

“We are speaking to food retailers, delivery organisations and volunteer groups to help prioritise those individuals to access essential food.”