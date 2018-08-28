Advanced search

War hero honoured with blue plaque in Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 08:09 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:09 10 January 2019

Blue plaque for Captain George Day VC. at the Anchor Head Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blue plaque for Captain George Day VC. at the Anchor Head Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A blue plaque commemorating a Crimean War hero has been unveiled in Weston-super-Mare.

Blue plaque for Captain George Day VC. at the Anchor Head Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

George Fiott Day was one of the first recipients of the Victoria Cross – the highest and most prestigious honour which can be awarded to British and Commonwealth forces.

A plaque was installed in Claremont Crescent where George and Mary Day lived, but due to its poor state of repair the son of a Victoria Cross researcher paid for a new tribute through Weston Town Council’s blue plaque scheme.

Alan Rider said: “With such focus over the past year being on commemorating those who have selflessly served their country in conflict, it is therefore fitting that this lasting tribute, to a former Weston residents bravery and courage above and beyond the call of duty, has been placed at his former home at the Anchor Hotel.”

Alan’s dad John Rider discovered Capt George Fiott Day was in an unmarked grave and arranged for the headstone to be put in place.

Blue plaque for Captain George Day VC. at the Anchor Head Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The unveiling took place on Tuesday morning.

