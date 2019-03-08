Weston BME group holds event to celebrate Black History Month

The well-being cafe looked at the history of Black History Month Archant

A wellbeing cafe which celebrated Black History Month was held last week in Weston.

The BME network, who met in Orchard Place, looked at the contributions of black African and Caribbean British citizens including Sir Learie Constantine, Diane Abbott and Joan Armatrading.

Black History Month was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in October 1987.

The month-long event reflects on the diverse histories of those from African and Caribbean descent, by acknowledging the achievements and contributions to the social, political, economic and cultural development of the UK.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson said: "Black History Month always provides a fantastic opportunity for us to recognise the outstanding contributions people of African and Caribbean descent have made to our country over many generations."