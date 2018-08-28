Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brake error blamed for plane accident at Bristol Airport

PUBLISHED: 12:04 11 January 2019

The plane crashed in foggy conditions. Picture: AAIB

The plane crashed in foggy conditions. Picture: AAIB

AAIB

A wrongly-applied brake saw a plane skid off Bristol Airport’s runway, accident investigators have concluded.

One of the damaged wheels. Picture: AAIBOne of the damaged wheels. Picture: AAIB

A bmi flight from Frankfurt, with 25 crew and passengers onboard, came off the runway during foggy conditions on December 22, 2017.

Nobody was injured but an investigation into the crash was published on January 10 showing an error was made in the cockpit.

An Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) report said a mix up over brakes caused the error and saw the plane’s tyres burst during the landing process.

Its report said: “At some point during the landing the throttles were moved forward, reducing the rate of deceleration.

Air investigators closed the runway while the scene was scrutinised. Picture: AAIBAir investigators closed the runway while the scene was scrutinised. Picture: AAIB

“As the aircraft left the paved surface, the crew realised that the landing had been carried out with the emergency/parking brake set.

“The aircraft may have remained on the runway surface but for the addition of forward thrust during the landing roll.”

The plane only suffered minor damage, despite ending up 120m from the runway when it came to rest.

The AAIB concluded the ‘inadvertent selection of the emergency/parking brake’ led to the accident.

The speed brake should have been applied instead, but investigators noted the pair are ‘of similar shape and sited close to each other.

The AAIB said there was time for the mistake to be noticed and corrected ahead of the landing, but ‘a busy flight deck environment together with a high workload contributed to it going unnoticed’.

The operator agreed to change landing procedures to ensure pilots confirm the parking brake is turned off.

The crash, coming a few days before Christmas, had a huge knock-on effect with flights due to depart and land at Bristol Airport.

Many flights had to be cancelled to allow investigators to analyse what went wrong, causing a significant amount of disruption to passengers.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Brake error blamed for plane accident at Bristol Airport

The plane crashed in foggy conditions. Picture: AAIB

Ambulance worker saves heart attack victim’s life in pub

Natalie Jenkins.

24-hour care at A&E ‘should not be a discussion but a reality’

Protesters outside Weston Hospital.

Gifts given to homeless thanks to public support

Jill and Steph presented the gifts to Weston Night Assessment Centre.

‘Absolutely freezing cold’ dip for wildlife charity

Secret World staff took a dip for the animal charity.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists