CCG offers health advice for winter

Patients are being reminded they do not need to see a GP or go to A&E when battling with minor ailments.

Winter sees a greater prevalence of colds affect people, putting additional strain on NHS services.

Dr Martin Jones, the medical director at Bristol, North Somerset & South Gloucestershire CCG, said: "We know how frustrating it can be when picking up a minor illness takes you away from your daily life.

"That's why we're encouraging people to visit a pharmacist at the first sign of illness to prevent it getting worse.

"With more than 150 pharmacies across our area, you're never far from a healthcare expert.

"Pharmacists can provide all sorts of healthcare advice and treatment without an appointment and are a great resource for providing expert guidance and treatment."

People are also reminded to stay away from surgeries and hospitals if they fall ill with the contagious norovirus vommiting bug.