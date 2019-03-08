Weston’s ‘new boating lake’ revealed in cheeky pothole protest

A new boating lake has opened up on Upper Church Road. (c) copyright newzulu.com

A pothole in Weston-super-Mare was swiftly filled in by North Somerset Council’s highways teams after a cheeky snap comparing it to a boating lake was taken.

Local photographer Nick Page Hayman sent the picture with the caption ‘A new boating lake has opened up on Upper Church Road’ into the Mercury’s iWitness website on Monday.

By Wednesday the massive crater in the road had been filled.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: “We aim to investigate potholes on roads and pavements within 24 hours of being told about them.

“Where necessary, we will carry out emergency repairs to make dangerous potholes safe, and aim to repair 95 per cent of other holes within 28 days.”