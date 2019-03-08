Advanced search

New president takes over reigns of Lions club

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 July 2019

John Holland passing over the chains to Bob Jones. Picture: John Britton

John Britton

A new president has taken the reins of a charity group in the run up to its biggest event of the year.

Bob Jones has taken over from John Holland as president of Weston Lions Club at its annual hand over dinner at Weston Golf Club.

The incoming president will wear the president's chains for the next year, with his first challenge being to oversee the successful delivery of this year's Weston Real Ale and Cider Festival which will run from July 26-28.

Bob his 'looked forward to his year in office'.

He added: "I will do my best to meet the challenges the club has planned in serving the local community for the coming year."

The beer and cider festival will see dozens of local brew served to raise funds for the charity's work.

The festival is in its 12th year and has raised £380,000 for national and local charities.

This year's event will support Cancer Research UK, Children's Hospice South West and Go Kids Go!

