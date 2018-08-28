Weston body builder climbs Snowdon for charity after cancer diagnosis

Keiran while undertaking the climb. Picture: Keiran Sage Archant

A Weston body builder with stage two cancer raised £1,000 for charity by climbing Mount Snowdon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keiran Sage, 22, undertook the climb on November 26 with his girlfriend Daisy.

He raised £521 for MacMillan Cancer Support through a GoFundMe page, which was later matched by his employer.

Keiran says the climb, which takes around six hours to complete, was ‘tough but rewarding’.

He said: “I’m glad we were able to raise money to help people with cancer.

“I want to show people they can do whatever they want, no matter their condition.

“Some people think having cancer means you have to lay down and die.

“I hope this shows people they can still fight their illness and do great things.”

Kieran is keeping his GoFundMe page running so people can continue to support him.

To donate money, visit www.gofundme.com/climb-snowdon-for-cancer