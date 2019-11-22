Advanced search

Body found in house fire

PUBLISHED: 16:21 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 22 November 2019

A body was found following a house fire in Bleadon yesterday morning (Thursday). Picture: Google Street View

A body has been found following a house fire yesterday morning (Thursday).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Hillside Road in Bleadon at around 7.45am.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary also attended the incident.

Police have confirmed one person has died and the fire service is investigating the cause of the blaze.

A police spokesman said: "We were made aware of a fire at a property in Hillside Road in Weston-super-Mare yesterday morning (Thursday) at about 7.45am.

"Fire investigators remain at the property and are investigating the cause.

"Sadly a body was found in the property.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and a police cordon remains in place."

