Missing man’s family informed as body found
Published: 10:10 AM March 24, 2021
A body has been found in the search for a missing man.
Avon and Somerset police officers working to trace missing Daniel found a body in the Worlebury area of Weston on Tuesday.
Police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner
A police spokesman said: "While formal identification has yet to be completed, Daniel’s family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."