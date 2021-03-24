Missing man’s family informed as body found

Published: 10:10 AM March 24, 2021

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.

Avon and Somerset police officers working to trace missing Daniel found a body in the Worlebury area of Weston on Tuesday.

Police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner

A police spokesman said: "While formal identification has yet to be completed, Daniel’s family has been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."