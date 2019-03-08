Advanced search

Body found on Somerset beach

PUBLISHED: 13:22 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 10 June 2019

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

By Steve F

Police recovered a dead body from a beach yesterday (Sunday) morning.

Emergency services were called to low lighthouse in Burnham-on-Sea just at around 7am after the body of a man was found on the beach near just off the Esplanade.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary do not believe at this stage a crime was committed.

A police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but it is not currently believed to be suspicious.

"Enquiries to confirm the man's identity are ongoing."

The beach was temporarily cordoned off around the lighthouse and later re-opened mid-morning while Police, ambulance, and coastguard teams conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police via 101.

