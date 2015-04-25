Advanced search

Body of Scott Cook found five years after disappearance

PUBLISHED: 11:12 23 July 2020

Scott Cook went missing in Weston on April 25, 2015.



The body of a man who went missing in Weston five years ago has been found.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has discovered the body of Scott Cook, who was last seen near his home in Sunnyside Road at around 9.50pm on April 25, 2015, aged 25.

A lengthy and in-depth investigation followed in an attempt to trace his whereabouts.

Police issued appeals for information, put up posters and searched various locations around the town and surrounding areas, and an appeal was also featured on BBC One’s Crimewatch show in 2016.

Despite numerous police appeals and appeals from friends and family, there were no confirmed sightings of Scott since he vanished.

DNA tests and a post-mortem were carried out after Scott’s remains were found in Kewstoke on May 9. His family were informed.

DC Donna Stevenson said: “Our thoughts go out to Scott’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“They put a great deal of effort into campaigning for information about his disappearance.

“Over the past five years a detailed investigation has been carried out as we all continued to hope for a happy resolution.

“We’d like to thank everyone who supported our appeals.

“At this time we are considering Mr Cook’s death to be unexplained, however we do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

“We’ll continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”

