News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Army called for bomb found on Sand Bay

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:45 PM March 4, 2022
There was a controlled explosion of the ordnance. 

There was a controlled explosion of the ordnance. - Credit: HM Coastguard

Army teams from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit in Wiltshire were called to investigate an unexploded bomb found on Sand Bay yesterday (Thursday).

A dog walker discovered the munition and called the police, who then alerted bomb disposal teams.

Emergency services set-up a cordon and the coastguard at Weston and Clevedon were sent to establish a safe perimeter at sea.

Weston Coastguard said the ordnance was a naval shell used on warships but 'years of erosion' had made it impossible to tell if it was live or a test unit. 

At around 4pm, the teams detonated the shell in at a controlled explosion to minimise the risk to the public. 

Teams from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal carried out the controlled explosion. 

Teams from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal carried out the controlled explosion. - Credit: HM Coastguard

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "The suspicious object was no doubt uncovered by the recent storms.

"Upon arrival of the scene, bomb disposal experts worked out it was a five pound naval shell. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children
  2. 2 More than a third of 150 new homes being built in Weston already sold
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham
  1. 4 Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston
  2. 5 How to support Ukraine from Weston
  3. 6 Weston Carnival to return in November - but it needs YOUR help
  4. 7 Tribute paid to 84-year-old woman who died in Highbridge collision
  5. 8 'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension
  6. 9 Land Rover light-runner picks up six points
  7. 10 Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach

"With the object safely out of harms way and a cordon in place, the army detonated their charges causing a rather loud bang.

"We would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience and remind them to stay safe on the coast."

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Beansprouts Childcare

Weston childminder rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of See Monster. 

See Monster

See Monster plans revealed

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Talk Club.

Mental Health

'Phenomenal' charity is helping remove stigma around men's mental health

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The new outdoor gym at St. John's Field, Weston.

Outdoor community gym opens in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon