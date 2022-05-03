News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Responders called to possible 80-year-old sea mine on Weston beach

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:12 AM May 3, 2022
The old buoy was first thought to be a World War Two era sea mine.

The old buoy was first thought to be a World War Two era sea mine. Weston Coastguard and explosive ordnance disposal teams at Plymouth are pictured in front of the suspicious device. - Credit: Weston Coastguard

Emergency responders were called to Weston Bay on Saturday (April 30) after concerns were raised of a possible unexploded device on the beach. 

Teams from Weston Coastguard, beach rangers and Burnham search and rescue helped the explosives ordnance disposal unit from Plymouth uncover the true identity of the suspicious object. 

First thought of as an 80-year-old World War Two era sea mine, the giant round object was later confirmed as an old metal buoy and non-explosive. 

The device was later found to be an old buoy. 

The device was later found to be an old buoy. - Credit: NSC

Royal Navy bomb disposal inspected the object by hovercraft and helped to dig the buoy out of the sand. It was then removed for disposal by the beach rangers at Weston. 

The commotion on the beach then ended when all teams were stood down at around 3pm that day. 

The Plymouth disposal teams arrived at Weston by hovercraft. 

The Plymouth disposal teams arrived at Weston by hovercraft. - Credit: Weston Coastguard

Naval mines are explosive devices placed in water to damage or destroy enemy ships.

During the Second World War, the British laid almost 50,000 mines in enemy waters as an offensive strategy with thousands more placed around key strategic areas along the UK coast for defensive purposes.  

