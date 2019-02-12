Advanced search

Valentine’s tea raises funds for bone cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 February 2019

Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Valentine’s cream tea was held at a community centre in Weston on Saturday.

Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dozens of people attended the charity event at the For All Healthy Living Centre on the Bournville estate which raised £500 for the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The trust provides support and care to those suffering from primary bone cancers as well as funding research into finding a cure.

Attendees were treated to a selection of homemade scones, cakes, and sandwiches, as well as a performance from Weston singer Kelly Griggs.

There was also a raffle with a top prize of two annual passes for the Grand Pier which was won by Pam Simpson.

Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLyn Gilbert and Andy Baker who organised the event with singer Kelly Griggs. Lyn and Andy are taking part in a marathon later this year to raise more funds for BCRT. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organisers Lyn Gilbert and Andy Baker are raising further funds for the charity by taking part in the London Marathon this April.

Ms Gilbert said: “I would like to thank Andy’s partner Gemma for helping out on the day – she was an angel.

“All I have to do now is run 26.2 miles.”

