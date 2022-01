Crews from Weston tackled the blaze on Wednesday - Credit: Archant

Firefighters were called to put out a bonfire in Weston yesterday (January 26).

Crews from the town were sent to the Runway after reports of a fire 'in the open'.

"Firefighters used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate."