Pub book raises funds for air ambulance charity and community shop

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 August 2020

Alan Rowntree has published his latest book, Strawberry Special. Picture: Jo Connor

Alan Rowntree has published his latest book, Strawberry Special. Picture: Jo Connor

Copyright Jo Connor 2020

A social historian has written a book about his local pub, which will raise money for a village community shop and Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.

A celebration was held at the Strawberry Special Inn in 2019.A celebration was held at the Strawberry Special Inn in 2019.

Alan Rowntree has completed his latest volume of work on the history of the Strawberry Special pub in Draycott.

The establishment, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, was founded as the Railway Hotel and opened in 1870.

The book details the rich history of the building and its landlords, from the first publican Mary Reeves through to Mike and Lori Toms today.

The pub gains its name after fruit goods wagons left Draycott four times a day to form express trains at Cheddar for nationwide distribution, known as the Strawberry Specials.

Strawberry Special, priced £10, is available to buy at Draycott Community Shop and the village pub, with profits after printing costs donated to the store and the air ambulance.

