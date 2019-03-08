Book published which marks 50 years since Playhouse Theatre reopened

Samantha Ball has published A History & Celebration Of The Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Annie Blizzard Archant

A book has been published which marks 50 years since Weston's Playhouse theatre reopened following a devastating fire.

Samantha Ball has written A History & Celebration Of The Playhouse Theatre following three years of research and interviews.

Samantha, who volunteers at the box office, said: "With the Playhouse having fought against fire and threats of closure for many years, it has admirably kept going and has gone from strength to strength to maintain its status in the town and attract both bigger shows and wider audiences."

Pictures of the theatre through the ages feature, including some belonging to the Mercury.

The book, priced £12.50, is available to purchase from the box office in High Street, Weston Museum and Waterstones.

A book launch will take place in the theatre from 10am-5pm on Saturday, where the Friends of the Playhouse will also conduct free guided tours of the theatre.

Samantha will also sell copies at a theatre gala night on Friday at 7.30pm.