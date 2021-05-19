Artist's book offers tips on walks and sights around Weston

Published: 10:00 AM May 19, 2021

Rediscover the sights around Weston in Rosie and Howard Smith's book Weston-super-Mare in Watercolours - Revisited.

Readers can follow Rosie and Howard's journey through the town's seafront, its centre, parks, wood and neighbouring villages.

The book features illustrated maps, as well as more than 120 watercolour illustrations by Rosie.

Described as an 'alternative guide', the book offers up many routes and sights to explore including Worlebury Hill and the Old Town Quarry, the Uphill to Brean cycle path and the Prince Consort Gardens.

Prince Consort Gardens by Rosie Smith. - Credit: Rosie and Howard Smith

If you are looking for new local walk to enjoy, or want to find out more about the town's history and characters, you can pick up a copy of the book from Weston Museum, the RNLI Shop, Weston Quarry and Weston Visitor Centre.

To be in with a chance of winning a signed hardback copy for free, answer the following question: What area of Weston, originally known as ‘Flag Staff Hill’, was used as a point of navigation for passing ships?

Send your answer to rosie@garretpress.co.uk