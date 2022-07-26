Bookcase transformation scoops top reuse competition prize

A rescued bookcase upcycled into a plant stand has won a competition to highlight reuse.

The first Somerset Reuse Week competition was held during last week’s awareness event run by the Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP), aiming to raise awareness of reuse as an alternative to buying new, recycling or throwing away.

It saw nearly 200 people get face-to-face advice about local reuse options and throughout the week residents were asked to share their reuse success stories.

The randomly chosen winner was Maggie, from Highbridge, who found an unwanted bookcase in the yard of a retirement home, destined for a rubbish skip.

After a sanding down and a lick of paint, it is now covered in plants and taking pride of place in Maggie’s back yard.

As her prize, Maggie has chosen a ‘repaired for reuse’ laptop – a prime example of reuse in action.

Maggie, a member of the Highbridge Ladies’ Shed group that regularly fixes things, said: "I try to reuse everything I can and if I can create something useful out of waste, that’s even better.

"It can take time and a bit of effort, but it’s good fun and very rewarding."

Reuse Week activities included a busy schedule for the Fixy van – Fixy McFixface – which visited Yeovil, Chard, Ilminster, Frome and Hemyock.

The van was promoting the repair and reuse of electricals and electronics, supporting Somerset’s Repair Café network and encouraging reuse volunteers.

Thanks to Somerset-based DonateIT, Fixy also runs a 'tech amnesty', taking donations of broken or unwanted smart tech including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, digital cameras and games consoles.

Dozens of items were collected last week and will now be repaired if possible and passed on to schools, community groups and people who need them, or recycled.

For more information about the Fixy project visit somersetwaste.gov.uk/fixy.