Books For Schools campaign shortlisted for community award

Waterstones book store. Reporter Vicky Angear with manager Chris Ashford picking up Books For Schools. Archant

The Mercury’s Books For Schools campaign has been shortlisted for an award.

The initiative is one of eight schemes to make it into the finals in the building communities category of the Archant awards.

Archant, which owns the Mercury, gives out the award each year to recognise projects which have made a significant difference to the community.

Books for Schools was set up by chief reporter Vicky Angear in October 2017 after learning schools were struggling to provide new books for pupils due to funding cuts.

The Mercury and its sister paper, the Times, appealed to community groups, readers and authors for donations of books and vouchers.

Since the scheme began, 1,900 have been books to primary schools in North Somerset.

Vicky said: “I am thrilled with the fantastic response from members of the community, which has enabled us to give out hundreds of new and exciting reads to pupils across North Somerset.

“Reading is such a vital skill, which has countless educational and social benefits, and we hope these new books will help more pupils to discover a love of reading.”

Evidence shows reading is key to all subjects and children who can read well also have better job opportunities in later life.

Reading is also known to boost health and wellbeing, enhance children’s imaginations and help them to develop empathy.

The Mercury is keen to keep donating books to schools, but it is appealing for more donations of vouchers and new or good quality second-hand books suitable for primary aged children.

Schools who would like to win a selection can email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk with details of the reading initiatives run in school.

Usborne is also supporting the campaign by giving schools the chance to win extra books for their pupils by holding a sponsored read.

For every £100 raised, Usborne will donate an extra 10 per cent in free books, for £250 or more the publisher will donate an extra 30 per cent, and if a school raises more than £600 Usborne has agreed to hand over 60 per cent – £360 worth of books.

To find out more email vicky.angear@archant.co.uk.

Donations for the appeal can be dropped off at the Mercury office, in Waterloo Street.