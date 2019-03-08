Poll

MPs congratulate Boris Johnson on becoming Prime Minister

Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

North Somerset Conservatives have been among the well-wishers congratulating Boris Johnson on becoming the UK's next Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson was named the new Conservative Party leader this lunchtime (Tuesday) and will replace Theresa May at 10 Downing Street tomorrow.

He achieved almost two-thirds of the vote of party members during the leadership contest, beating Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Weston-super-Mare MP John Penrose and Dr Liam Fox backed Mr Hunt during the campaign, but issued congratulatory tweets to Mr Johnson on learning of his success.

Dr Fox said the country must be united going forward and deliver Brexit as per the 2016 European Union referendum result.

Mr Penrose said Mr Hunt was gracious in defeat, adding 'well done Boris'.

At the leadership announcement event in central London, Mr Johnson said: "We are going to get Brexit done on October 31, we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities that it will bring in a new spirit of can do.

"And we are once again going to believe in ourselves and what we can achieve, and like some slumbering giant we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity."

Yesterday the Liberal Democrats elected a new party leader too, with Jo Swinson taking over from Sir Vince Cable.

Patrick Keating, the party's candidate for Weston, said: "Jo will be an outstanding leader of the Liberal Democrats.

"Only the Liberal Democrats has the values, the ideas and the determination to stand up to those who are doing so much to damage our country.

"I look forward to working with Jo as we continue our campaign to stop Brexit and demand better for the people of our country."