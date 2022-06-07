High Sheriff visits Bournville food club during social justice tour of town

Weston Food Club at the Sub Station on the Bournville estate. Pictured is the High Sheriff of Somerset Jennifer Duke and her chaplain Revd David Weir and canon of Wells Cathedral Revd Julie Birkett. - Credit: Archant

The High Sheriff of Somerset, Jennifer Duke, visited Weston whilst on tour of social justice enterprises in the town last month (May).

Mrs Duke visited institutions which aim to help reduce food poverty, redistribute wealth and provide opportunities for young people.

During her tour, the High Sheriff observed the work of Weston Food Bank, Somewhere to Go in the Sovereign Centre and one of Weston's food clubs on the Bournville estate.

The Friday Food Club on the Bournville is part of the Weston Food Clubs network which seeks to tackle food insecurity by building an 'affordable and resilient food nexus' in the town.

The club, which meets every Friday morning at The Substation on St Andrew's Parade, is Weston's most active and popular due to the extreme levels of deprivation in the area.

Mrs Duke said: "It's great to see the enormous work groups like the food club is achieving for vulnerable people in our county.

"One of my three aims in office this year is to promote healthy living and advance the cause of equal opportunities.

"The club on the Bournville is so community focused and it's fantastic to see."

The Substation on St Andrew's Parade, Bournville. - Credit: Google Street View

Set up by the For All Healthy Living Centre with Weston Town Council in 2019, the project works in partnership with the North Somerset Together Food Alliance, along with North Somerset Council and other voluntary organisations.

Since its launch last year it has received a strong community following where members take part in communal cooking activities, lunchtime socials and help at the local allotments to give vegetables back to residents for free.

The aim of the service is to 'establish a member-led community food club in three most deprived neighbourhoods in Weston who experience high levels of food insecurity'. Each of the clubs will service up to 200 households acting as 'community hubs'.

It hopes to create a box delivery scheme and a small fee subscription service in the future which will save consumers £10 to £20 on groceries.

One of the food club development partners, Kate Eastment, said: "Establishing sustainable food systems means looking beyond redistributing food that is at risk of being wasted, and to building networks of local suppliers, creating community-based food production and re-establishing community connection with the land.

"We aim to not only help hundreds of households avoid falling into food crisis due to the rising cost of living, but also move beyond dependence on the established and limited food system, bringing long-lasting social, economic and environmental benefits."