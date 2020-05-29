Bournville Primary School delays reopening due to Weston coronavirus spike

Bournville Primary School has delayed reopening the school until June 15.

In a message to parents on Facebook, headteacher Marie Berry said trustees had decided to delay the reopening of the school for pre-school, reception, year one and year six pupils due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in Weston.

The decision has also been taken due to the school’s proximity to Weston General Hospital, which was closed on Bank Holiday Monday following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Trustees will meet again on June 4 to review the situation, but in the meantime distance-learning will continue and the school would remain open for children of keyworkers and vulnerable pupils.

Mrs Berry said: “I am sure that most if not all of you are aware that as a precautionary measure Weston General Hospital has temporarily stopped accepting new patients including into its A&E department.

“As a result of this, and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Weston-super-Mare in particular because of the close proximity of our school to this facility, trustees have decided to delay opening the school to pre-school, reception, year one and year six pupils by one week to monitor how the situation develops.

“We will now reopen to these year groups on June 15.

“Online and distance learning will continue to be provided for all pupils until they return and we will remain open to the children of key workers and vulnerable pupils.

“Childcare for these groups will be available Monday to Friday until further notice.

“The ELAN trustees will meet again on the June 4 to review the situation, after which we will update you further.

“Please note, the information in the letters that we have already sent to you stands, only the dates have changed.

“Further updated letters will be published on the school’s website and Facebook page next week.

“I appreciate some of you may find this disappointing, and I hope you will understand that decisions were taken, as always, in our children’s and community’s best interests.”