Bournville residents gather to support Ukraine

The mayor, Cllr James Clayton, visited the event on the Bournville estate with many local residents. - Credit: Charlie Williams

People from the Bournville estate in Weston gathered to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine yesterday (March 10).

Residents tied yellow and blue ribbons - the colour of Ukraine's flag - around the gates to the Chocolate Garden on Lonsdale Avenue, and said a prayer for the safe passage of Ukrainian refugees.

People were also given seeds of Ukraine's national flower - the sunflower - to plant at home whilst they danced to traditional Ukrainian music.

Yellow and blue ribbons were tied around the gates to the Bournville Chocolate Garden. - Credit: Charlie Williams

Community lead at St Andrew's Church, Nicky Pybus, was one of the organisers of the event. She said: "We wanted to give the community something to help get involved with the current crisis by supporting the Ukrainian people without the need for money.

"It was so good to see the community brought together like this."

Mariah Myers and Elsie Bowen both aged six tied a ribbon. - Credit: Charlie Williams

Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, said: "As a Bournville lad myself, it was a great pleasure to see the Bournville come together in solidarity for a good cause."

Children also drew with crayons on the floor in words of 'peace to Ukraine' and 'hope'. The entrance to the Chocolate Garden was also crayoned with 'stand with the people of Ukraine'.

Alyssa Palmer, aged eight, tied a yellow and blue ribbon. - Credit: Charlie Williams



