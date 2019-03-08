Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

An 11-year-old boy was left with bruises after he was punched and fell from his bike on the way home from a Weston school last week.

The boy was riding past a group of teenagers in Milton Road at 3.20pm on March 6 when he was hit by one of them.

He fell from his bike and was left with bruises.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are appealing for witnesses to the crime to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 5.40pm on March 6 by a parent reporting that an 11-year-old boy had been assaulted by another schoolboy.”

The suspect is described as a white boy, aged between 14 and 16, about 4ft 11ins tall with short, brown hair.

The suspect was wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows anymore about the assault can contact police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5219049306.