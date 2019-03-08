Boy assaulted in Weston Village

Police were called out to reports of a road traffic collision and a public order offence. Archant

Police are investigating after a boy was assaulted in Weston Village.

Officers were called out to Merton Drive at 6.50pm yesterday (Thursday) to reports of a road traffic collision.

Police also dealt with a public order incident which broke out between residents and a group of travellers on the playing fields.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 6.50pm yesterday to Merton Drive in Weston to reports of an road traffic collision.

"On attendance we dealt with a public order incident.

"An assault on a boy has been reported and an investigation is underway.

"We are aware of images and a video circulating on social media regarding this incident.

"If you have evidence, such as images or video footage that could help our investigation, or if you have information or witnessed the incident we would like to hear from you.

"Please call 101 and quote reference number AS-20190606-0888.

"We understand people within the local community are feeling frustrated.

"We would like to make people aware that we believe that a group of travellers who were previously located on Herons' Moor school playing fields are no longer in North Somerset."