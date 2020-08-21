Advanced search

Four-year-old organises midnight walk for friend with leukaemia

PUBLISHED: 12:19 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 21 August 2020

Charlie and his mum Rachel, who have organised the Midnight Walk for Jimbob.

A kind-hearted four-year-old from Weston-super-Mare is taking part in a sponsored walk to raise money for his friend who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

Two-year-old James Joyce, who is known as Jimbob, was diagnosed with the disease two months ago.

When his friend Charlie found out, he wanted to do something to help, so his family have organised a midight walk to raise money for Bristol Children’s Hospital where Jimbob is being treated.

Charlie’s mum Rachel said: “When we heard the news about Jimbob being diagnosed with leukaemia, Charlie said lets do something for him mummy, so he asked what about going for a walk dressed in our pyjamas at night time?

“I thought it was a great idea. They are such an incredible family, we love them all so much. We are just so happy we can do something so positive for them.”

The Midnight Walk is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) with participants meeting at Clarence Park at 11.45pm, ready to walk to the pier and back, and the dress code is pyjamas or a onesie.

