Boy's fundraising trail run for hospital charity

Published: 11:00 AM March 24, 2021

Sam Booth ran 10 miles to raise money for the Grand Appeal. - Credit: Kie Booth

An 11-year-old runner completed a 10-mile trail run from Winscombe to Uphill to raise money for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity.

Sam Booth, who is a member of Weston and North Somerset athletic clubs, normally runs the 10-mile route of Weston Hospicecare’s Mendip Challenge.

The fundraising event was scaled back this year due to the pandemic, so Sam set himself a different challenge.

Sam decided to run 10 miles from Winscombe to Uphill, with the aim of completing the route in two hours.

His mum Kie Booth said: “Sam finished his run in one hour and 52 minutes. He was absolutely shattered afterwards but enjoyed it.

“He chose the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal as Sam is a fan of the characters, films and enjoyed doing the Gromit hunts in Bristol.

"He wanted to raise money to help children in need and chose the Grand Appeal.”

Sam has raised more than £800 towards the charity so far.