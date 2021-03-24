News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Boy's fundraising trail run for hospital charity

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:00 AM March 24, 2021   
Sam Booth with medal

Sam Booth ran 10 miles to raise money for the Grand Appeal. - Credit: Kie Booth

An 11-year-old runner completed a 10-mile trail run from Winscombe to Uphill to raise money for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity. 

Sam Booth, who is a member of Weston and North Somerset athletic clubs, normally runs the 10-mile route of Weston Hospicecare’s Mendip Challenge. 

The fundraising event was scaled back this year due to the pandemic, so Sam set himself a different challenge. 

Sam decided to run 10 miles from Winscombe to Uphill, with the aim of completing the route in two hours.  

His mum Kie Booth said: “Sam finished his run in one hour and 52 minutes. He was absolutely shattered afterwards but enjoyed it. 

“He chose the Wallace and Gromit Grand Appeal as Sam is a fan of the characters, films and enjoyed doing the Gromit hunts in Bristol.

"He wanted to raise money to help children in need and chose the Grand Appeal.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing man’s family informed as body found
  2. 2 Vintage bus collector to expand storage site in Uphill
  3. 3 Location of Weston's new £3.2million health centre 'won't please everyone'
  1. 4 Peaceful protest in Weston against proposed policing bill
  2. 5 Just over half followed all lockdown rules, survey reveals
  3. 6 Weston pupil helping families and frontline workers during the pandemic
  4. 7 Former Weston footballer called up to England national squad
  5. 8 Town council to raise awareness of hidden disabilities
  6. 9 Covid - A Year On: Retired GP helping to vaccinate hundreds each day

Sam has raised more than £800 towards the charity so far.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Women 'do not feel safe' in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston 1815  by TGR

Count of the decade

John Crockford-Hawley

Logo Icon
The census for England and Wales is due this year

Census day is fast approaching

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus