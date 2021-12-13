Brainiac to debut free space show in Weston before Christmas

The Sovereign Centre will host free Brainiac Mission To Mars shows before Christmas - Credit: Brainiac

Strap on your safety goggles as the hit science show, Brainiac, prepares to crashland in Weston for the premiere of its Mission To Mars show this month.

The Sovereign Centre will host a series of events, beginning on December 20, set in the year 2037 and the Brainiac team need people's help to design a rocket to explore space.

The shopping centre's manager told the Mercury that it was delighted to host another live experience after a successful detective workshop this summer.

Sovereign Centre manager Jon Walton. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Jon Walton said: "The success of the first-ever Detective academy in a shopping centre, convinced us to run with the show again with Mission to Mars.

"The customer feedback from detective academy showed that this format is the way forward and it drove our footfall, dwell time and most importantly satisfaction figures through the roof."

Young astronauts will be tasked by the Brainiac team in workshops to test their Rocket Design, Engineering, and Space exploration skills.

In total, five free shows will be held throughout December 20, 21 and 22.

The shows will take place at 9.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm, 3.30pm and 5.30pm on each day and donations towards Weston Hospicecare are appreciated.

All shows will be socially distanced with strict cleaning measures in place.