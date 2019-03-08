Advanced search

Charity money pots stolen from Tesco store

PUBLISHED: 14:30 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 20 September 2019

Tesco Express in Castlemead Shopping Centre. Picture: Google

Charity pots full of money for a good cause have been stolen from a Tesco Express store.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary are investigating the theft of two money tins from the convenience store at Castlemead Shopping Centre, in Worle.

A police spokesman said alcohol was also stolen in the raid.

The incident took place on Wednesday at about 3.30am.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the police on its 101 non-emergency number and quote reference number 5219215492.

