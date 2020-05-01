Advanced search

People vote to name animal sanctuary’s first foal Captain Tom

PUBLISHED: 15:13 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 01 May 2020

Animal Farm Adventure Park's new foal has been named Captain Tom following a public vote. Pictures: Animal Farm Adventure Park

Animal Farm Adventure Park's new foal has been named Captain Tom following a public vote. Pictures: Animal Farm Adventure Park

The latest edition to a Somerset animal sanctuary has been a given a suitably heroic name by voters in an online poll.

Animal Farm Adventure Park's new foal has been named Captain Tom following a public vote. Pictures: Animal Farm Adventure Park

More than 1,000 people voted in the poll to name Animal Farm Adventure Park’s first ever foal, miniature Shetland pony, Captain Tom.

Born late on April 19 to five-year-old mare, Mischief, Tom has been named in honour of fundraising centenarian Captain Tom Moore, the former British Army officer and World War Two veteran who raised more than £29million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in the run up to his 100th birthday.

Animal Farm Adventure Park's new foal has been named Captain Tom following a public vote. Pictures: Animal Farm Adventure ParkAnimal Farm Adventure Park's new foal has been named Captain Tom following a public vote. Pictures: Animal Farm Adventure Park

More than half the people who took part in the vote across social media platforms chose the name Captain Tom, with Loki coming in second.

Park supervisor, Mark Roberts said: ”We wish to say thank you to the great British public and our wonderful animal care team who have been donating their time to help care for all out amazing animals.”

