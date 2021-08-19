Large barn fire involving hundreds of hay bales 'most likely accidental’ 

Published: 5:21 PM August 19, 2021

Twelve crews from across the region were called to Brean Down Farm yesterday (Wednesday). - Credit: Mary P Casey

Devon Fire and Rescue Service said a huge blaze involving 500 hay bales at a barn in Brean was ‘most likely accidental’.

Twelve crews from across the region were called to Brean Down Farm yesterday (Wednesday), where the fire broke out at lunchtime.

Huge plumes of smoke spanned across Uphill beach and people in the surrounding area were asked to close their windows and doors.

Huge plumes of smoke spanned across Brean to Uphill beach yesterday afternoon. - Credit: Dawson Panter-Wray

Firefighters used several water jets to extinguish the blaze who stayed at the scene throughout the night last night. Earlier today (Thursday), three fire engines stayed at Brean Down Farm in case any hotspots flared up.

Devon Fire and Rescue Service have since left the scene in the hands of the owner.

Around 500 hay bales were destroyed by the fire and there is almost 50 per cent fire damage to the roof, as well as heat damage to the steel frame of the agricultural building.

The fire service said the ‘most likely cause is accidental’.