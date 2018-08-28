Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency. Archant

A barrel that was found washed up on Brean Beach has been safely removed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The coastguard and fire and rescue service maintain a safety cordon. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency. The coastguard and fire and rescue service maintain a safety cordon. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Burnham Coastguard were alerted to the barrel’s presence around 12.30pm on Saturday (January 12) after receiving reports from members of the public.

The person reporting the find said the barrel was not leaking but after liaising with its Coastguard Operations Centre, Burnham Coastguard was asked to investigate further.

Upon arrival, the team examined the barrel without disturbing it but could not identify what was inside so requested assistance from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to ensure it was safe to be removed.

The fire and rescue service wore breathing apparatus while they established a cordon around the barrel and waited until a specialist ‘over barrel’ arrived which is placed over the top of the washed up barrel and sealed so it can be safely removed.

The fire and rescue service approaching the barrel with their safety over barrel. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency. The fire and rescue service approaching the barrel with their safety over barrel. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Local contractor K. Gordon and Son Plant look after the beach and were the ones to remove the barrel to a safe location to be disposed of by Somerset County Council.

The advice from Burnham Coastguard is if you find something like this, don’t touch it or attempt to move it but contact the beach warden or ring 999 and ask for the coastguard.