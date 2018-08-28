Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 January 2019

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Archant

A barrel that was found washed up on Brean Beach has been safely removed.

The coastguard and fire and rescue service maintain a safety cordon. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.The coastguard and fire and rescue service maintain a safety cordon. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Burnham Coastguard were alerted to the barrel’s presence around 12.30pm on Saturday (January 12) after receiving reports from members of the public.

The person reporting the find said the barrel was not leaking but after liaising with its Coastguard Operations Centre, Burnham Coastguard was asked to investigate further.

Upon arrival, the team examined the barrel without disturbing it but could not identify what was inside so requested assistance from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to ensure it was safe to be removed.

The fire and rescue service wore breathing apparatus while they established a cordon around the barrel and waited until a specialist ‘over barrel’ arrived which is placed over the top of the washed up barrel and sealed so it can be safely removed.

The fire and rescue service approaching the barrel with their safety over barrel. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.The fire and rescue service approaching the barrel with their safety over barrel. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Local contractor K. Gordon and Son Plant look after the beach and were the ones to remove the barrel to a safe location to be disposed of by Somerset County Council.

The advice from Burnham Coastguard is if you find something like this, don’t touch it or attempt to move it but contact the beach warden or ring 999 and ask for the coastguard.

The coastguard and fire and rescue service on Brean Beach. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.The coastguard and fire and rescue service on Brean Beach. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coastguard called to investigate mysterious Brean Beach barrel

The fire and rescue service making the barrel safe for removal. Picture: 2019 Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team(CRT)/Maritime & Coastguard Agency.

Stroke survivor puts on dance show for charity

Kirstie with Lloyd and Madison.

Holiday park named best in South West

Sandy Glade was named the Bristol, Bath and Somerset holiday park of the year. Picture: Nick Williams

Baked beans challenge to raise money for hospice

Graham Hunt, who is taking part in a challenge each month for Weston Hospicecare.

FEATURE: Blue plaque unveiled in Worle pays tribute to the district’s first national school to open

The plaque was unveiled on December 12. Picture: Raye Green
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists