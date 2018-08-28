Brean beach closed after unknown ‘potentially hazardous’ substance found

Firecrews worked with coastguard to remove a drum of an unknown and 'potentially hazardous substance which washed up on Brean beach, Saturday Picture: Burnham-on-Sea.com Burnham-on-Sea.com

Brean beach was cordoned off on Saturday after a barrel of a ‘potentially hazardous substance’ washed up at high tide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 200 litre drum of an unknown and 'potentially hazardous substance washed up on Brean beach, Saturday Picture: Burnham-on-Sea.com A 200 litre drum of an unknown and 'potentially hazardous substance washed up on Brean beach, Saturday Picture: Burnham-on-Sea.com

Fire crews from Burnham, Bridgewater and Taunton arrived at the scene just after midday after a walker found a three-quarters full, 200-litre plastic drum.

A fire spokesman said: “[The drum] was treated as a potentially hazardous material and placed into a secure environmental ‘over-drum’ before being taken away for safe storage and disposal.”

A 50-metre area of the beach was taped off. Crews in full protective gear placed the drum into a protective case and handed it over to the Coastguard, before it was collected by the council environmental health team.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Upon arrival, we carefully examined the barrel without disturbing it, and, as there was no indication of what it could be, we decided to request the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service attend to ensure it was rendered safe for removal.”