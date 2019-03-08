Dead porpoise washes up on beach

BARB's Marine Mammal Medic team arrive at Brean beach after reports a porposie had been washed up on the beach. Picture BARB BARB

A porpoise which was found washed up on a beach died of 'several injuries',

The porposie washed up on Brean beach had died of multiple injuries. Picture BARB The porposie washed up on Brean beach had died of multiple injuries. Picture BARB

Marine mammal medics from Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB) were called to Brean beach at 11.48am on September 5 to a report of a porpoise washed up on the shore.

When the crew arrived on the scene they found a young male porpoise which had suffered several injuries including severe damage to its head and dorsal fin.

The medics confirmed the porpoise was dead, after checking over the animal.

A BARB spokesman said: "Our marine mammal medic team have a full range of specialised equipment and have undertaken extensive training to help porpoise and dolphins along our coastline when required.

"Sadly, it wasn't needed this time.

"We updated our colleagues at British Divers Marine Life Rescue and HM Coastguard with full details of the mammal so they could log these into the central UK database."