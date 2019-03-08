Brean Church refurb begins

St Bridget's Church in Brean will be Boarded up till May while repair works continue na

A major refurbishment of a Brean church began this week.

The £50,000 scheme at St Bridget’s Church, in Church Road, includes significant repairs to the roof of the grade-II listed building.

The 13th-century church will remain boarded up until May while the works are completed.

Reverend Jonathan Philpott said: “Every church building must be inspected by an architect every five years, and our latest inspection flagged up that the church needs a number of repairs.

“There are significant problems with the roof and other issues inside, which need to be rectified.

“Scaffolding has gone up around the building, and the hoardings are required for health and safety reasons.”

He added: “We have been doing a lot of work to pay for the works, and local parishioners have been helping, but we are very keen to receive local financial support as well.

“Residents have all received a letter explaining the work and also inviting them to help us with donations.”