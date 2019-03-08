Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brean Church refurb begins

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 March 2019

St Bridget's Church in Brean will be Boarded up till May while repair works continue

St Bridget's Church in Brean will be Boarded up till May while repair works continue

na

A major refurbishment of a Brean church began this week.

The £50,000 scheme at St Bridget’s Church, in Church Road, includes significant repairs to the roof of the grade-II listed building.

The 13th-century church will remain boarded up until May while the works are completed.

Reverend Jonathan Philpott said: “Every church building must be inspected by an architect every five years, and our latest inspection flagged up that the church needs a number of repairs.

“There are significant problems with the roof and other issues inside, which need to be rectified.

“Scaffolding has gone up around the building, and the hoardings are required for health and safety reasons.”

He added: “We have been doing a lot of work to pay for the works, and local parishioners have been helping, but we are very keen to receive local financial support as well.

“Residents have all received a letter explaining the work and also inviting them to help us with donations.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE: Seven Sovereign Centre leases have already expired prompting uncertainty over future

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Car crushed as falling tree narrowly misses homes

The fallen tree. Picture: Sam Frost

John Penrose’s view on plans for Junction 21A and Banwell Bypass

The slip way at junction 21 will be closed.

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

REPORT: Weston’s relegation six-pointer ends in dire draw

Weston drew 0-0 with Hungerford Town at The Optima Stadium. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston College to host Microsoft Live teaching event

Weston College Knightstone Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Award-winning folk duo heading to Weston

The Drystones Credit Kate Griffi

Dozens of homes planned for Weston former hotel... but not for people with cars

Dauncey's Hotel sold for housing.

Brean Church refurb begins

St Bridget's Church in Brean will be Boarded up till May while repair works continue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists