new Geocache route launched at Brean holiday park

Brean Leisure Park has launched a new Geocaching route Picture: Deborah Matthews Deborah Matthews

A new Geocache trail has been launched at a holiday park in Brean.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brean Leisure Park has launched a new Geocaching route Picture: Deborah Matthews Brean Leisure Park has launched a new Geocaching route Picture: Deborah Matthews

The Wild Walk trail at Brean Leisure Park takes participants from an underpass near the park along North Lane and runs through the bridleway.

It then continues alongside the conservation area, the fishing lake, the beehives and Secret Wood area in the park.

Head Gardener Mick Rayner said: “We thought it would be a fun new activity to implement this season.

“It will help more people learn about the work we are doing. And it is also open to our local community, visitors to the area and people who are staying on site.

Brean Leisure Park has launched a new Geocaching route Picture: Deborah Matthews Brean Leisure Park has launched a new Geocaching route Picture: Deborah Matthews

“None of the cache positions will interfere with any of the wildlife or conservation work we are doing.”

He added: “All we ask is that people please stick to the path and do not look for any of these caches after dusk.”

A link to the trail can be found at www.geocaching.com/