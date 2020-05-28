Advanced search

Crazy golf reopens with social distancing rules

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 May 2020

Congo Crazy Gof in Brean reopened on Saturday. Picture: Brean Theme Park.

Brean Theme Park has reopened its crazy golf course.

Though the main theme park and toilets remain closed, Congo Crazy Golf reopened on Saturday, from 11am-4pm, with social distancing measures put in place.

General manager, Peter Mainwaring, said: “We have followed all the Government advice and worked hard to ensure the staff and customers will be safe.

“Unity Coast Road car park has re-opened too this week. We are hoping this will be received positively from the locals and hope to see family members from the same household coming to enjoy a round of crazy golf after a long period of lockdown.

“We have all provisions in place to ensure government guidelines are adhered to.

“Please ensure this is respected and do the same, such as all family groups (maximum of four people) must be from the same household.

“We will be cleansing all golf balls and putters after individual use.”

