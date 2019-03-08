Pictures; Dozens of dog walkers congregate on Somerset beach for annual charity walk

Gallery

Dozens of dog walkers congregate on Somerset beach for annual charity walk

Schnauzer dog owners on Brean Beach as part of a National charity event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Wet weather failed to deter more than 100 dog walkers from taking a stroll on a Somerset beach for a charity walk on Sunday.

The annual Schnauzerfest walk at Brean saw dozens of the German terriers and their owners brave the brisk weather to raise £560 for the Berkshire-based Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre, which provides specialist care for dogs rescued from puppy farms.

The walk was one of 70 across the country, which have raised more than £160,000 over the past seven years.

Organiser Janet Duke said: "It was a really successful event at Brean despite the wet weather, attracting over 100 dogs and their owners.

"Schnauzerfest is an annual event, made up of many separate walks across the UK all on the same weekend in October.

"Each walk takes place with two aims fun and fundraising."