Thrill rides and new features unveiled as part of pool revamp

Plans have been unveiled for a major expansion of facilities at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash Brean Splash

Owners of a water park have revealed plans for a slew of new thrill rides and improved facilities as part of major expansion plans for the site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several new rides have been unveiled at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash Several new rides have been unveiled at Brean Splash. Picture: Brean Splash

Brean Leisure Park has submitted plans to Sedgemoor District Council to improve Brean Splash, which will see four new rides added to the Coast Road park, which is part of its five-year development plan.

If approved, several new thrill rides will be introduced at the park, including a two-person wave rider surfing machine and a space bowl water slide aimed at eight to 14-year-olds.

An all-ages water play area, a family-focused multi-slide and a new outdoor swimming pool, complete with beach area are also included in the plans.

Brean Leisure Park said the proposals are part of larger plans to improve its facilities and make the park more accessible.

The revamped park would also have PV panels installed on the roof to accompany the existing biomass boiler, while areas open to the public would be modular, which will allowfor certain areas of the facility to be opened or closed off depending on demand.

In a statement included in the planning documents, Sarah House, director of Brean Splash, said: "The design of the building is a simple extension, sited to enable the existing entrance to be maintained and changing rooms to be extended. This allows for a larger shop area and more space for internal seating at the existing cafe."

"A better changing room arrangement will allow for closing off sections of the park at peak times to allow for cleaning, while still providing sufficient changing space."

"A changing places changing room is provided along with additional easily accessible disabled changing rooms and toilets. The building is capable of being separated into zones, which will enable it to be operated efficiently depending upon the demand."

"Externally, the area available will be extended and a new feature pool will be added. Currently, this is proposed as a wave ball pool which has a beach and small waves. This will be enclosed by a fence to match the existing."

The park claims the improvements at the park would create 20 more jobs, improve the quality of tourism on offer in the area, and improve the image of Brean as a tourist destination.