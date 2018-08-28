Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brean to Clevedon coastal path heads a step closer

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 December 2018

Lord Lieutenant for Somerset Annie Maw was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Picture; Neil Gibson

Lord Lieutenant for Somerset Annie Maw was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Picture; Neil Gibson

Magic Candle Photography

Plans to join up a coastal walking and cycling route from Brean to Clevedon have moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Planning permission is being sought to build a 1.4km walking and cycling path at Tutshill Sluice, linking Kingston Seymour and Wick St Lawrence.

The path, which follows a section of old railway line, will enable cyclists and walkers to cross the Congresbury Yeo river, providing a quiet route between Clevedon and Weston.

The route will reduce the distance between Weston and Clevedon town centres by about four miles for non-motorised traffic and improve safety by avoiding the busy A370.

It will encourage more active travel for people and those visiting the area and reduce travel by car, as it helps those wanting to commute by bike.

Information about the history of the area and detail about the lowlands that the sluice gates protect will be provided on information boards along the route. Details about local wildlife will also be included.

The path, to be made from stone recycled from old road surfaces, will be an important further step in linking up the regions coastal towns and follows the success of the Brean Down Way which opened last year.

Cllr Elfan Ap Rees, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for sustainable travel said this was a big step forward for the scheme.

He said: “There are still some hurdles to overcome, notably finding an affordable solution to separating farm animals from cyclists and pedestrians on a section of the route but this is a welcome development for this exciting scheme that will provide a key link in the Brean to Bristol route. The path will benefit both locals and visitors by providing an excellent addition to the regions flourishing cycle network and bringing further economic development to the area.”

An expression of interest of up to £650,000 towards the project has been given approval by the Government’s Department of Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs. A full business case to secure the funding is due to be submitted if planning consent is granted.

The council has also promised £150,000 for the project if a bid for a £1.75million Local Growth Fund grant is successful, and another £65,000 in ring-fenced cash from the Local Transport Plan.

More from Weston Mercury

Choirs to entertain crowd in Weston church

Yesterday, 20:00 Eleanor Young
Harmonia Sacra.

Two of the West Country’s top performing choral groups will bring their melodic tunes to Weston this Christmas.

Read more

Headteacher ‘very pleased’ with Ofsted report praising school’s ‘bold ambitions’

Yesterday, 16:00 Eleanor Young
Gavin Ball with students.

A Cheddar school has been praised for its ‘shared vision for care and inclusion’ by an education watchdog.

Read more

Free parking for Saturday shoppers

Yesterday, 15:00 Gareth Newnham
Burnham and Cheddar will have free parking on the two Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Parking in Burnham-on-Sea and Cheddar will be free on the two Saturdays before Christmas.

Read more

Village awarded £320k from Hinkley Point fund for community hub

Yesterday, 13:00 Eleanor Young
Cheddar awarded £320,000 from Hinkley Point

A Somerset village has been awarded hundreds of thousands of pounds to create a community hub after enduring months of problems.

Read more

Futuristic magnet train between Weston and Bristol proposed to stave off ‘dormitory town’ strife

Yesterday, 12:00 Jamie Medwell
CALRAG has called for a MAGLEV train to built to connect North Somerset and Bristol.

A plan to build futuristic magnet train between Weston and Bristol has been proposed to avoid the creation of a ‘dormitory town the size of Wells’.

Read more

Hans Price’s blue plaque to be unveiled

Yesterday, 11:50 Eleanor Young
Hans Fowler Price : Weston's

A blue plaque commemorating one of Weston’s most famous architects will be dedicated this week.

Read more

Ambulance service receives 7,500 hoax calls

Yesterday, 10:00 Gareth Newnham
Embargoed to 0001 Sunday November 04 File photo dated 04/01/18 of ambulances outside a hospital. According to figures there are over 2,500 addresses currently

More than 7,500 hoax calls were made to police and ambulance services in Somerset over the past three years.

Read more

Major grant for Burnham regeneration project approved

Yesterday, 09:00 Gareth Newnham
The Princes Theatre in Burnham-on-Sea is set for a major refurbishment.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre is set to get a makeover after the town council’s bid for a major Government grant was approved.

Read more

Boy rescued from Brean beach after becoming stuck in mud

Yesterday, 08:06 Vicky Angear
The boy had been out exploring when he became stuck in the soft sand.

A seven-year-old boy was rescued from the mud at Brean after he became stuck while out exploring with his family.

Read more
Brean

Worle park set for new equipment next year

Yesterday, 08:00 Henry Woodsford

Replacement play equipment at a Worle park will finally be installed next year.

Read more

Most Read News

Boy rescued from Brean beach after becoming stuck in mud

The boy had been out exploring when he became stuck in the soft sand.

Futuristic magnet train between Weston and Bristol proposed to stave off ‘dormitory town’ strife

CALRAG has called for a MAGLEV train to built to connect North Somerset and Bristol.

Free parking for Saturday shoppers

Burnham and Cheddar will have free parking on the two Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Road rage crash kills two, leaves one with brain injuries

The inquest was held in Taunton.

Brean to Clevedon coastal path heads a step closer

Lord Lieutenant for Somerset Annie Maw was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Picture; Neil Gibson

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists