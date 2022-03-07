Brent House Farm grateful for store's 'brilliant' support

The manager of a newly-opened farm and coffee shop has thanked customers for supporting its 'brilliant' opening week.

The Brent House Farm Shop and Coffee Corner, in Weston, was forced to delay its grand opening - planned for February - due to Storm Eunice.

However, despite the setback the Edingworth Road business still managed to pull in more than 1,000 customers during its first week of operations.

Inside the farm shop. - Credit: Sarah Coles

Manager Sarah Coles said she could not have imagined such a successful start.

She said: "The storm took out our electricity so we had to wait until 11am the next day to get things up and running but it was brilliant.

"I did not think it would be so successful, the cafe was thriving and we eventually stayed open later than intended to make sure we could serve everyone."

Fan favourites from the store and cafe, such as its milkshakes, are made using dairy products from cows on the Brent House Farm which has been in the family for five generations.

The store opens 9am - 5pm from Monday to Saturday.