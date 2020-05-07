Village creates bake-off event to stave off isolation fatigue

A village bake off event take place this month.Picture: Portra ©Alena Ozerova - stock.adobe.com

Isolated bakers will reveal their homemade creations at a village emergency shop this month.

The Brent Knoll store, a bridge between the closure of the village shop to be replaced with a community store, has launched its initiative inspired by BBC One show, The Great British Bake Off.

The project will see the shop stock ingredients for its isolation bake off and has enlisted support from suppliers Matthews Cotswold Mill flour and a Cheddar Valley strawberry farmer, so people can buy products in the village to take part.

John Mathews, member of the store steering group, said: “We have received massive support for our shop from so many suppliers that we wanted to create an event for villagers to use their lockdown time to create something in their kitchen.”

To take part, bring bakes to the shop, in Brent Street, on May 16 between 8am and 8.30am to go on display before the store’s opening at 9am.