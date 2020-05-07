Advanced search

Village creates bake-off event to stave off isolation fatigue

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 May 2020

A village bake off event take place this month.Picture: Portra

A village bake off event take place this month.Picture: Portra

©Alena Ozerova - stock.adobe.com

Isolated bakers will reveal their homemade creations at a village emergency shop this month.

The Brent Knoll store, a bridge between the closure of the village shop to be replaced with a community store, has launched its initiative inspired by BBC One show, The Great British Bake Off.

The project will see the shop stock ingredients for its isolation bake off and has enlisted support from suppliers Matthews Cotswold Mill flour and a Cheddar Valley strawberry farmer, so people can buy products in the village to take part.

John Mathews, member of the store steering group, said: “We have received massive support for our shop from so many suppliers that we wanted to create an event for villagers to use their lockdown time to create something in their kitchen.”

To take part, bring bakes to the shop, in Brent Street, on May 16 between 8am and 8.30am to go on display before the store’s opening at 9am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Most Read

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply crack cocaine in Weston

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Two Weston deaths not linked, according to Avon and Somerset Police

Former mayor of Weston dies

Cllr Mike Lyall and his wife Margaret. Picture: Weston Town Council

Person rescued after town centre property fire in Weston

Fire engine

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston chairman Land looking ever forwards during current pandemic

Peter Land has held the role of Weston Chairman for one season.

How to enter celebrity-judged art festival founded by Yatton TV singer

Judges from Unlock Your Talent festival

This is Your Victory: Weston celebrates VE Day

Revellers cling to a van during VE Day celebrations in 1945. Picture: North Somerset Council

Somerset players have contracts for The Hundred terminated

Somerset prospect Tom Banton hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Village creates bake-off event to stave off isolation fatigue

A village bake off event take place this month.Picture: Portra
Drive 24