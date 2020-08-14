Advanced search

Community store launches logo design challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 August 2020

Brent Knoll Emergency Shop has launched its logo competition. Picture: Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

Brent Knoll Emergency Shop has launched its logo competition. Picture: Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

Villagers are being challenged to design a logo for a new community shop.

Volunteers behind the community store in Brent Knoll want to inspire people to get creative with their ideas.

Submitted designs featuring the shop’s name, Brent Knoll Community Shop, and its tag-line, local people serving local people, will be displayed for customers to see and cast their votes.

Volunteers aim to establish a permanent store in Brent Knoll, as well as restore their village post office, which closed in March.

Steering group team member David Sturgess said: “We opened an emergency shop within 10 days of lockdown and it continues to trade successfully.

As part of that process, parishioners are being challenged to design a community shop logo.”

Logo designs can be submitted via the shop’s Facebook page or delivered to the store, in Brent Street.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Mead Realisations submits plans for more than 90 homes in village

The north east boundary at Lynchmead Farm.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Mead Realisations submits plans for more than 90 homes in village

The north east boundary at Lynchmead Farm.

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Mixed success for Congresbury Cricket Club teams last weekend

North Perrott Cricket Club's Max Dicker hitting the winning runs as Congresbury's Jos Tomlinson watches on.

Weston V AFC Totton LIVE BLOG:

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.

Armed Forces Charity keen to support veterans in need

SSAFA volunteer case workers Martha Luke, Keith Powis, Anne Kerruish and Lloyd Rosentall with SSAFA divisional coordinator Paul Denovan. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston held to a draw with AFC Totton to maintain unbeaten pre-season

Action from Weston AFC Totton at The Optima Stadium as Seagulls are held to a 1-1 draw with The Stags. Pictue: Will.T.Photography

Weston Chairman’s XI come on top over under-19s in annual intra-club friendly

Weston under-19s fell just short of victory as a Chairman's XI won by 14 runs at Devonshire Road. Picture: Julie Mayo