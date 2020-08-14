Community store launches logo design challenge

Brent Knoll Emergency Shop has launched its logo competition. Picture: Brent Knoll Emergency Shop Brent Knoll Emergency Shop

Villagers are being challenged to design a logo for a new community shop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers behind the community store in Brent Knoll want to inspire people to get creative with their ideas.

Submitted designs featuring the shop’s name, Brent Knoll Community Shop, and its tag-line, local people serving local people, will be displayed for customers to see and cast their votes.

Volunteers aim to establish a permanent store in Brent Knoll, as well as restore their village post office, which closed in March.

Steering group team member David Sturgess said: “We opened an emergency shop within 10 days of lockdown and it continues to trade successfully.

As part of that process, parishioners are being challenged to design a community shop logo.”

Logo designs can be submitted via the shop’s Facebook page or delivered to the store, in Brent Street.